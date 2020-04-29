|
|
Helen L. Shea Atkinson, age 89, of York, Pennsylvania passed away on April 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Melvin and Elizabeth (Pedan) Hershberger and husband of the late Samuel Atkinson. She retired in 1992 from CSX Railroad as an administrative assistant for the railroad police department after 40 years of service. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown, PA, the Order of the Eastern Star and was extremely active within the Masonic Organizations and the Cedarettes (Tall Cedars of Lebanon).
Helen is survived by her daughters, Kathy Young of Street, MD, Nancy Spencer of New Park, PA, Linda Draper of NC, Cathy Williams of NC and Robin Pittaluga of FL; son, Jerry Atkinson of Raleigh, NC; 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Samuel Shea, Jr., son, Terry Atkinson and her siblings.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MD Chapter, 8501 LaSalle Road, Suite 106, Towson, MD, 21286.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020