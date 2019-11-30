|
Helen Kahn Liberman passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Mrs. Liberman was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leon. Helen is survived by her children, Bonita (Michael) Miller, David (Susan) Liberman, and Joseph (Ilene) Liberman, her grandchildren, Lena Robin Liberman, Jennifer (John) Schiazza, Lee (Keri) Liberman, Shanna (Steve) Nardone, Derek Liberman and Neil Liberman, her great grandchildren, Katelyn Emory Schiazza and Roen Alfonso Nardone, and her brother Arnold (Miriam) Kahn and sister Ruth Nathans. Mrs. Liberman was predeceased by her brother Reuben Kahn and her parents Hyman and Lena Kahn.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 1, at 11 am. Interment Workmen Circle Cemetery - German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Please check Sol Levinson's website for contribution and shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 30, 2019