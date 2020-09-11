On September 4, 2020 Helen Louise Abrecht, age 82, of Washington, NC, formerly of Joppa, Maryland, left this world to rejoin her loved ones in heaven who are joyously celebrating her return. Gerald F. Abrecht Sr., her devoted husband of 60 years, is not allowed to join her yet.
She is also survived by her children and their families: Jerry and Pam Abrecht Jr., Jennifer and Tim Raley, Sandra and Douglas Silvey, Libby and Dave Reynolds, Joe Abrecht, Christina Abrecht; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Helen, the youngest of six children, grew up in a very loving and close-knit family in East Gary, Indiana. That family-centric raising was evident in the life she lived as a wife, mother and friend. She was a soft-spoken person who loved to travel, kayak, line dance, play various card games, listen to live music, read a good book, and play golf with Phylis. But more than anything, she loved her husband and family.
Helen loved to winter in the Florida Keys with all of her wonderful friends, laughing and enjoying life. She liked being able to text with her grandchildren and having them come visit. She liked living near the water and watching the various birds, frogs, and fish. She did not like snakes, spiders or Alaskan brown bears when they got too close. She made really great pies!
Helen was an amazing role model for how to love, how to care for others, and how to enjoy life. She shared these qualities with her friends at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Bradshaw, Maryland for many years. She served with the Ladies of Charity, volunteered at church functions, helped with the Boy Scouts as a Den Mother, and served in many other supporting roles. She was a kindhearted optimist who inspired others to be better people. She will be greatly missed.
In honor of Helen, please do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone.
A Celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
