|
|
Helen M. Gorski, age 94, of Bel Air, MD (formerly of Newark, Delaware) passed away on September 22, 2019 at Brightview Assisted Living of Bel Air in Bel Air, MD. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Hober) Thompson and wife of the late Robert Gorski. She married Robert on August 19, 1944 during WW2 while he was serving in the Army in France and prayed daily for his safe return. While he was overseas, she worked with the Pennsylvania Railroad as a freight clerk. She had a lifelong affinity for trains, which she passed on to her son, Mark. Her prayers were answered with Dad's safe return from Europe after World War II. They began their life together in Philadelphia, where Dad pursued a PhD and Mom became a wonderful wife.
She devoted her life to raising a healthy, united, moral and well-educated family. Robert joined the family, followed closely by Mary Ann. Mom and Dad relished their growing tribe. God knew that raising boys was her vocation, so three more sons, Mark, Stephen and Paul joined the Gorski household over the following decade. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts at Holy Angels' Parish in Newark DE for many years, where she supported the welfare of needy children. She loved to tell the story of not letting the little energetic cub scouts into the house until they ran three laps around the outside of the house. She was also a member of the Third Order of St. Francis.
She loved attending horse shows, crocheting afghans, gardening, traveling and watching John Wayne movies. She loved her Catholic faith every day and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Abingdon and was also a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Newark, DE for many years where she was active in the Altar & Rosary Society.
Mrs. Gorski is survived by her sons, Robert (Donna) James Gorski of Cincinnati, OH, Mark (Mary) Gorski of Midland, TX, Stephen (Nicole) Gorski of Abingdon and Paul (Beth) Gorski of Lawrenceville, GA; 10 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter, and sister, Joan Toth.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Bernadette Gorski. Mom, we hope there are plenty of Tastykakes, ice cream and M&Ms in heaven.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Holy Family Catholic Church, Newark, DE on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 809 E. 19th Street, Roswell, New Mexico 88201-7599.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019