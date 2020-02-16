Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church

HELEN M. Jankowski

HELEN M. Jankowski Notice
On Friday, February 14, 2020, HELEN M. JANKOWSKI (nee Czubak), beloved wife of the late Henry Jankowski, devoted mother of Miroslaw "Meryk" Jankowski & his wife Bridget, loving grandmother of Alexandra Jankowski. Helen is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass in Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Helen's name to the . www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
