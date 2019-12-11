|
|
Helen Marie Leahy (nee Higgins), beloved wife of John David Leahy, Sr. of 59 years; devoted mother of John David Leahy, Jr. and his significant other Pam Golden, Eileen Voigt (Bill), and Suzanne Knudsen (Mike); loving grandmother of Alison, Elizabeth, John, James, Luke, Andrew, Abigail, Benjamin, Alexandra and Hope.
Family will receive friends on Friday from 10-11am at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11am. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Mt. Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, PO Box 85, Childs, MD 21916 where she volunteered, or the Benevolent Care Fund c/o Charlestown Retirement Community, Philanthropy Office, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Condolences may be made online at
www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019