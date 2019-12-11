Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel
Charlestown, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel
Charlestown, MD
Helen M. Leahy Notice
Helen Marie Leahy (nee Higgins), beloved wife of John David Leahy, Sr. of 59 years; devoted mother of John David Leahy, Jr. and his significant other Pam Golden, Eileen Voigt (Bill), and Suzanne Knudsen (Mike); loving grandmother of Alison, Elizabeth, John, James, Luke, Andrew, Abigail, Benjamin, Alexandra and Hope.

Family will receive friends on Friday from 10-11am at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11am. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Mt. Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, PO Box 85, Childs, MD 21916 where she volunteered, or the Benevolent Care Fund c/o Charlestown Retirement Community, Philanthropy Office, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Condolences may be made online at

www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
