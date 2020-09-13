1/
Helen M. Webbert
On September 10, 2020, Helen M. Webbert; beloved wife of the late H. Melvin Webbert; dear sister of the late Carolyn C. Schmitt and Frederick J. James. Also survived by 6 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future. Please check back to our funeral home website for future service information, and to leave an on-line condolence for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
