Helen Mae Cornett
Helen M. Cornett passed away at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center on October 31, 2020. She was 90 years old and the beloved partner of the late Edward Dolan. Born in Baltimore, MD to the late Harry and Dorothy Grafton Simmons. She was the loving mother of Donna Hullett, Michael Cornett, Cheron Smith and the late David Simmons and Bonnie Morrison. She was the devoted grandmother of Randy Cornett, Korrine Robinson, Skylar Hullett, Wendy Smith Mace, Tom Smith, Tonna Simmons, Amanda Easter, Jessica Collier, Terry Cornelius, Dawn Glaze, Junior Morrison and the late Pete Patrick. She was the great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of several. Ms. Cornett was the sister of Velma Noonkester, Jean Whitsell, and the late Harry Simmons and Joann Sheffler. Mrs. Cornett was a member of First Christian Church. She loved crossword puzzles and above all will always be known as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will always be remembered for her famous sweet iced tea. A viewing for Helen Cornett and Edward Dolan will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Funeral services will be held at 12 P.M., at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A.

Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
