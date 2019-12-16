Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Helen Makowski Notice
On December 14, 2019 Helen Jacqueline Makowski (nee Fonti); beloved wife of the late Stanley Anthony "Jimmy" Makowski; devoted mother of Stephen A. Makowski and his wife Christine, Angela Diane Langrehr and her husband James, Donna M. Dajani, Michael J. Makowski and his wife Janney and the late Ronald A. Makowski; loving grandmother of 12: Tammie, Shawntel, Kelly, Josh, Megan, Karen, Cheryl, Mario, Vincent, Nicolette, Eric and Ryan; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment in Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 16, 2019
