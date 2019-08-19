|
|
On August 15, 2019 Helen Margaret Raley devoted mother of Margaret Grimm and her husband Charles, Stacey M. Lloyd, Deanna Spicer and the late Arnold Spicer; beloved "Grand-Mom" of Scott, Jesse, Destiny, Logan and Collin; dear sister of Elizabeth J. Humphrey, James L. Seigle, Jack Seigle, Richard Seigle, Allen Seigle and the late Robert J. Seigle.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday at 12 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Contributions maybe made to the: Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 217, Smithsburg, MD 21783
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2019