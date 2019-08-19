Home

Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Helen Margaret Raley

On August 15, 2019 Helen Margaret Raley devoted mother of Margaret Grimm and her husband Charles, Stacey M. Lloyd, Deanna Spicer and the late Arnold Spicer; beloved "Grand-Mom" of Scott, Jesse, Destiny, Logan and Collin; dear sister of Elizabeth J. Humphrey, James L. Seigle, Jack Seigle, Richard Seigle, Allen Seigle and the late Robert J. Seigle.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday at 12 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Contributions maybe made to the: Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 217, Smithsburg, MD 21783
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2019
