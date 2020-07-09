1/
Helen Maria Wehland Tyler
1930 - 2020
Helen Tyler, 90, of Catonsville, MD died Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.

Born May 14, 1930 in Ellicott City, MD to the late George H. Wehland and Helen Irene Schroen Wehland. Helen was married in 1964 to her late husband, Kenneth Berl Tyler, son of the late Arthur and Lillian Tyler.

She worked alongside her husband for 20 years at Tyler's Grocery until it was sold. She then went to work for the Howard County Court House. She was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Ellicott City, MD.

Helen was pre-deceased by her twin brother, Robert H. Wehland, Sr., brother George Lee Wehland, sisters Minnie Wehland Donaldson and Catherine Wehland Olson. She is survived by sister-in-laws Beverly Wehland Smarik and Iva Shipley Wehland along with being an Aunt, Great Aunt and Great-Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by dear, long-time friend Larry Putgenter.

The family will be receiving visitors on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the First Ev. Lutheran Church in Ellicott City, MD. A viewing will begin at the church at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Masks are mandatory when entering the church, anyone without a mask will unable to attend the services. Visitors are recommended to start arriving around 9:30am to ensure the church's COVID19 safety procedures are completed in a timely manner. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Ev. Lutheran Church in Ellicott City, MD or to the Lymphoma Society.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Ev. Lutheran Church
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Ev. Lutheran Church
JUL
11
Interment
Meadowridge Memorial Park
