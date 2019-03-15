Helen Marie Frantum, 93, formerly of Forest Hill, MD passed away on March 12, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, MD. She was born on July 3, 1925 in Edgewood, MD, to the late John Joshua Irwin and Elizabeth Catherine Bennett. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Louis Frantum in 2007, they were married in 1948. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD where she served as a Nursery teacher for over 30 years. She is survived by daughter Dwyn Ellen Starr and Joseph E. Starr of Covington, GA; brother, Otis Irwin of Aberdeen; grandson, Joshua Starr; as well as four nephews and one niece. She was predeceased by brothers James Edwin and Harold Dean Irwin.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Calvary Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm & Tuesday, March 19 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at the church, with Dr. Allen R. Carter officiating. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 206 East Courtland Place, Bel Air, MD 21014, , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 , or , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary