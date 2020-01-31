Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Shrine of the Little Flower Church
3500 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Tirabassi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary Tirabassi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Mary Tirabassi Notice
On January 29, 2020 Helen Mary Tirabassi (nee Knezevich) beloved wife of the late Louis Tirabassi; loving mother of Judge Philip N. Tirabassi and his wife Catherine, Melanie Marchiano and her husband Samuel, Mary Callan and her husband Robert, cherished grandmother of Joseph Tirabassi and his fiancé Moira, Meghan Ullman and her husband Matthew, Michael Marchiano and his wife Kelley, James Tirabassi, Jenna Callan, Lauren Murphy, and Elizabeth Hammond; dear great-grandmother of Everly Ullman, Reed Ullman, and Mila Marchiano; devoted sister of Michael Knezevich and the late Frederick Knezevich, Mary Gerasimoff, and Nicholas Knezevich. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 9-10 a.m. in The Shrine of the Little Flower Church 3500 Belair Road Baltimore, MD with a funeral mass immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. Inquiries may be directed to the funeral home at 410-327-4220. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -