On January 29, 2020 Helen Mary Tirabassi (nee Knezevich) beloved wife of the late Louis Tirabassi; loving mother of Judge Philip N. Tirabassi and his wife Catherine, Melanie Marchiano and her husband Samuel, Mary Callan and her husband Robert, cherished grandmother of Joseph Tirabassi and his fiancé Moira, Meghan Ullman and her husband Matthew, Michael Marchiano and his wife Kelley, James Tirabassi, Jenna Callan, Lauren Murphy, and Elizabeth Hammond; dear great-grandmother of Everly Ullman, Reed Ullman, and Mila Marchiano; devoted sister of Michael Knezevich and the late Frederick Knezevich, Mary Gerasimoff, and Nicholas Knezevich. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 9-10 a.m. in The Shrine of the Little Flower Church 3500 Belair Road Baltimore, MD with a funeral mass immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. Inquiries may be directed to the funeral home at 410-327-4220. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020