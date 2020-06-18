Helen May Stough
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 13, 2020 Helen May Stough passed away at her home in Ginger Cove in Annapolis. Helen was born February 29, 1932 and she marveled in being a leap year baby. Her early years were spent in the South, where she earned her degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She married her husband Sam, and they moved to Baltimore where they settled and had a family.

She had a wonderful career at Maryland New Directions for Women and was very involved at her Church, Dickey Memorial Presbyterian. She loved reading and crossword puzzles, but most of all Helen loved her family especially her grandchildren. She was kind, gentle and loving and adored by her family and friends.

Helen is predeceased by her first husband, Samuel T. Stough and her son, David Stough. Helen is survived by her husband Dwight K. Bartlett III; her daughter Susan (Keith) Tipton; her grandchildren, Jamie, Taylor, and Dylan (Haleigh) Tipton; her great granddaughter Scarlett Tipton; and her sisters, Ann Long and Jane Massey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Maryland New Directions 2700 N. Charles Street, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21218 or Dickey Memorial Presbyterian Church 5112 Wetheredsville Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Helen's passing. The Tipton family is in our prayers. With deepest sympathy, Ronald and Theresa West, David Stough, Jr. and Marilynn Stough
Theresa West
Grandparent
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved