On June 13, 2020 Helen May Stough passed away at her home in Ginger Cove in Annapolis. Helen was born February 29, 1932 and she marveled in being a leap year baby. Her early years were spent in the South, where she earned her degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She married her husband Sam, and they moved to Baltimore where they settled and had a family.
She had a wonderful career at Maryland New Directions for Women and was very involved at her Church, Dickey Memorial Presbyterian. She loved reading and crossword puzzles, but most of all Helen loved her family especially her grandchildren. She was kind, gentle and loving and adored by her family and friends.
Helen is predeceased by her first husband, Samuel T. Stough and her son, David Stough. Helen is survived by her husband Dwight K. Bartlett III; her daughter Susan (Keith) Tipton; her grandchildren, Jamie, Taylor, and Dylan (Haleigh) Tipton; her great granddaughter Scarlett Tipton; and her sisters, Ann Long and Jane Massey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Maryland New Directions 2700 N. Charles Street, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21218 or Dickey Memorial Presbyterian Church 5112 Wetheredsville Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
She had a wonderful career at Maryland New Directions for Women and was very involved at her Church, Dickey Memorial Presbyterian. She loved reading and crossword puzzles, but most of all Helen loved her family especially her grandchildren. She was kind, gentle and loving and adored by her family and friends.
Helen is predeceased by her first husband, Samuel T. Stough and her son, David Stough. Helen is survived by her husband Dwight K. Bartlett III; her daughter Susan (Keith) Tipton; her grandchildren, Jamie, Taylor, and Dylan (Haleigh) Tipton; her great granddaughter Scarlett Tipton; and her sisters, Ann Long and Jane Massey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Maryland New Directions 2700 N. Charles Street, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21218 or Dickey Memorial Presbyterian Church 5112 Wetheredsville Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.