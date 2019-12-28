|
|
Died on December 18, 2019 at Sinai Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on April 7, 1938 and spent her entire life in the Baltimore area. Prior to settling into her lifetime occupation as a travel agent, she was a champion badminton and tennis player. In 1962 and 1963, she was ranked #2 in the United States. In 1963 she played #2 in the United States in Uber Cup Badminton Team and won the pivotal match to keep the Cup in the United States. Her tennis titles included 1958 Baltimore City Junior Singles Tournament and in 1984 won the Over 45 Singles Baltimore Municipal Tournament. Services will be private. She is survived by her brother Rudolph S. Stewart. Memorial donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 28, 2019