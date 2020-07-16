1/
Helen Miriam Schreiber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Miriam Schreiber (nee Mazer), 96, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. Helen is survived by her daughter Francine (Howard) Reynolds; her brother Bernard (Arlene) Mazer; her grandchildren Morgan (Michael) Jacobs, Brittany (Michael) Bosner and Ryan Schreiber; great grandchildren Sammy , Eli Jacobs and Sydney Bosner; Aunt of Frances Ann Jensky Barrow, Mark Mazer, also survived by other family and dear friends. Helen was predeceased by her husband Maurice H. Schreiber, son Stuart Schreiber, siblings Julius ( Mildred) Mazer, Harold Mazer and her parents Joseph and Rose Mazer.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, The charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved