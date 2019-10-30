Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Temple Church
5820 Edmondson Ave.
Catonsville, MD
View Map
On October 27, 2019, Helen Mueller passed away; Beloved wife of 52 years to Arthur A. Mueller; Loving mother of Mark Mueller, Charles Mueller and his wife Cindy, and Russ Mueller and his wife Kelly; Cherished grandmother of Theodore, Erin, Nicholas, Abigail, Charlotte, Brayden and Riley; She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Rosalie Hibbott, and by her brother, John Hibbott.

Helen enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, cooking and wine tastings, and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family and time at the lake at Smith Mountain.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, November, 1, 2019, 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00am, Christian Temple Church, 5820 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics, https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
