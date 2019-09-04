|
|
On September 2, 2019, Helen Louise Novak, formerly Sr. Miriam Louise, SSND; dear sister of David Novak, Charles "Buddy" Novak and the late Catherine Boog and Leo Novak, Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday 1-4 p.m., with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019