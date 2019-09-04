Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Inurnment
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
On September 2, 2019, Helen Louise Novak, formerly Sr. Miriam Louise, SSND; dear sister of David Novak, Charles "Buddy" Novak and the late Catherine Boog and Leo Novak, Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday 1-4 p.m., with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
