Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Helen Owens McGILL Notice
Helen Owens McGill, 81, of Lothian, MD, passed away November 5, 2019. Mother of Parker Owens Hayward, Sr. and his wife Beth Garrett, grandmother of Parker Owens Hayward, Jr.

Visitation Thursday, November 7th. from 4 to 7 PM at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Rd., Baltimore, MD where a brief service will be held at 6:00 PM. Visitation will also be held Friday, November 8th. from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9th. at 3:00 PM at Friendship United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
