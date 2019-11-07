|
|
Helen Owens McGill, 81, of Lothian, MD, passed away November 5, 2019. Mother of Parker Owens Hayward, Sr. and his wife Beth Garrett, grandmother of Parker Owens Hayward, Jr.
Visitation Thursday, November 7th. from 4 to 7 PM at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Rd., Baltimore, MD where a brief service will be held at 6:00 PM. Visitation will also be held Friday, November 8th. from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9th. at 3:00 PM at Friendship United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019