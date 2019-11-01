Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:30 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
On October 29, 2019, Helen Rose Prezioso (née Mullaney), beloved wife of the late Fausto M. Prezioso, M.D.; devoted mother of Giovanni Prezioso and his wife Betsy, Elena Prezioso, Luigi Prezioso and his wife Valerie, Maria Beyer and her husband Donald, Giulia Tearnan and her husband Lance, Franco Prezioso and his wife Daryl, Andrea Prezioso, and Antonio Prezioso and his wife Donna; loving grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 6. Helen is also survived by her brother Charles F. Mullaney, Jr. and his wife Dorothy and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 PM, where a Vigil Service will be held at 5:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Monday, 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Pallottine Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 5399, West Hyattsville, MD 20782 or Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
