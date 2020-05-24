Surrounded by family at home on May 20, 2020 Helen Proakis (nee Sourlis), 91; loving wife of the late John N. Proakis; devoted mother of Michael Proakis and Christina Constantinou and her husband Peter; dear step-mother of Barbara Shearer and her husband Richard; beloved sister of George and the late John Sourlis; cherished grandmother of Marina Constantinou; also lovingly survived by her nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation, the service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed in Mrs. Proakis' memory to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201 or visit www.annunciationbaltimore.org and or Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or visit www.gilchristcares.org. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.