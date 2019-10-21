|
Helen R. Lund, passed away on October 19, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by her loving daughter, Janice Brodsky, son-in-laws, Eugene Sprehn and Norris Brodsky, granchildren, Aaron (Leslie) Brodsky, Shelley (Garrett) Zimmerman, Hillary (Daniel) Rosenberg, Amanda (Jackson) Cheng and Elliott Sprehn (Rachael Nancollas), and nine great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband, Herman Lund, children, Leas'sa Sprehn and Howard Lund, siblings, Stanley Rubin and Florence Kraus, and parents, Hyman and Elizabeth Rubin.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 23, at 11 am. Interment Tzemech Tzedek Cemetery - German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society or the. In mourning at 111 Swanhill Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2019