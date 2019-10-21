Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. Lund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen R. Lund Notice
Helen R. Lund, passed away on October 19, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by her loving daughter, Janice Brodsky, son-in-laws, Eugene Sprehn and Norris Brodsky, granchildren, Aaron (Leslie) Brodsky, Shelley (Garrett) Zimmerman, Hillary (Daniel) Rosenberg, Amanda (Jackson) Cheng and Elliott Sprehn (Rachael Nancollas), and nine great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband, Herman Lund, children, Leas'sa Sprehn and Howard Lund, siblings, Stanley Rubin and Florence Kraus, and parents, Hyman and Elizabeth Rubin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 23, at 11 am. Interment Tzemech Tzedek Cemetery - German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society or the. In mourning at 111 Swanhill Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now