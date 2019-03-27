Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Magaha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. Magaha

Notice Condolences Flowers

Helen R. Magaha Notice
Helen R. Magaha, age 89, passed away peacefully on 3/22/19 at her home surrounded by family. Mrs. Magaha grew up on the family farm in Berryville, Va. She was wife of Newton M. Magaha for 72 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children; David Magaha (Janet), Susan Melvin, Mary Frazier (Robert); one brother Donald Royston (Mary Lou). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are held at Cavalry Baptist Church, Denton, MD. Moore Funeral Home provided arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.