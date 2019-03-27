|
|
Helen R. Magaha, age 89, passed away peacefully on 3/22/19 at her home surrounded by family. Mrs. Magaha grew up on the family farm in Berryville, Va. She was wife of Newton M. Magaha for 72 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children; David Magaha (Janet), Susan Melvin, Mary Frazier (Robert); one brother Donald Royston (Mary Lou). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are held at Cavalry Baptist Church, Denton, MD. Moore Funeral Home provided arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019