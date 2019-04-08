|
Helen Meigs Rea died peacefully on February 23, 2019 in her home of the last 10 years in Fairmont, West Virginia. She was 106 years old.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy Rea Hilsbos (Kenneth) of Fairmont and her son James Warren Rea (Paula) of Pikesville, MD. She had four grandchildren: Amanda Sirine (Adam) of Hatboro, PA, Zachary Rea (Robyn) of Brooklyn, NY, Warren Hilsbos of Fairmont and Lucas Hilsbos of Monroe County, WV.
She had two great grandchildren: Harper And Finn Sirine. Funeral service will be held Saturday April 13, 2:30pm at St Mark's on the Hill, 1620 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville MD21208. Interment private. Donations in her memory may be given to St. Mark's on the Hill.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2019