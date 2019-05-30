Resources More Obituaries for HELEN REYNOLDS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HELEN REYNOLDS

93, of Baltimore passed in peace at Augsburg Village, in Baltimore, Maryland, on 3 April 2019. In all ways, the kindest and most loving and brilliant person anyone could know. Helen is immediately survived by her two sons: Stephen L. Reynolds and Warren Kirk Reynolds, and Stephen's wife Pamela J. Wallace, all of whom mourn her passing while celebrating her epic life and spirit-the details of which can only attempt to describe her and her accomplishments in this world. Her brother, Tad Mizwa passed at the age of 91, just four hours later, in Houston, Texas. Helen was born 25 November 1925 in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Stephen Paul Mizwa and Katherine Twarog. Her father, Stephen P. Mizwa would later found and run the Kosciuszko Foundation, a Polish cultural center in New York City which sponsored the work of many Polish and American scholars over the decades, continuing to the present time. Helen began representational drawing at the urging of her mother as soon as she could handle a pencil. Her artwork evolved in virtually all media into more impressionistic and mostly abstract paintings and sculptures that she created in the hundreds with great modesty throughout her life, as she moved from Massachusetts to New York City, and finally settling in northwest Washington, D.C., then Baltimore. When the U.S. became embroiled in World War II, Helen participated in the war effort in the summer of 1943 via factory work in the manufacture of Browning Automatic Rifles at the A.G. Spalding Co. in Willimansett, MA. In 1945 she worked at the Central Supply Department Hospital in White Plains, NY. And in the same year, she worked at S.W. Sickles Co. War Plant, Chicopee, MA, soldering radios for the military effort, which left small scars on her arms for the rest of her life.Helen began her B.A. in an accelerated program at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, in 1943 graduating in 1946.Never going long without helping people of any age, from 1946-1950 Helen cared for and taught two-year-olds at Bethany and Bethlehem Day Nurseries in New York City, while residing at the Kosciuszko Foundation at 15 East 65th Street.Always motivated to educate herself in order to better the lives of others, she then proceeded to earn an M.A. in Psychology from Columbia University Teacher's College in New York City, in 1951. In the same year she married Warren Harding Reynolds, a career historian in the U.S. government for thirty-nine years, first at the Pentagon and then at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., where they settled to raise a family. They were divorced in 1987 but remained on friendly terms. Warren predeceased Helen in 2014. What would most characterize Helen was her selfless care and devotion to her family and to humanity at large for which she had endless curiosity and empathy, always valuing and nourishing the best in people. A life-long concern for the poor and working class created her acute political awareness and skepticism of those in power. She was a staunch Roosevelt Democrat who followed the news avidly. While living in D.C., Helen never stopped helping others, volunteering at Columbia Hospital For Women, Georgetown University Hospital, and at St. Alban's Church.Her rich, empathic spirit and her awareness and passion for beauty cannot not be adequately communicated here. However, anyone fortunate enough to have connected with her on any level will always remember and cherish her. Her surviving family wishes to express their endless gratitude to the nursing staff at Augsburg Village Nursing Facility in Baltimore, MD for its above-and-beyond care and to the staff and residents of Augsburg Village who she appreciated as valuable companions for over a decade. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 2, 2019