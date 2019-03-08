|
Helen C. Rolandelli, age 96, wife of the late George J. Rolandelli, and formerly of Wilmington, DE and Newport News, VA, departed this life March 5, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Anne Church, and son, Paul (Valerie), and grandchildren, Kerry and Brenna Church, Daniel and Joseph Rolandelli. Visitation will be held at MACNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 301 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, March 10. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 120 North Front Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helen's favorite charities: Smile Train https://www.smiletrain.org/donate/ways-donate or St. Vincent de Paul Church; or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019