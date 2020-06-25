Helen Rushing

Helen Faye Rushing, a life-long resident of Savage, Maryland, passed peacefully in her home on May 28, 2020. She was blessed with 90 years.



Helen was a retired civilian employee of the Maryland State Police, Electronic Services Division, for 30+ years and served the Mid-Eastern Chapter of The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) in many capacities including chapter president and historian.



As a devoted resident of the Savage community, she helped start the Savage Historical Society and served as secretary-treasury until the day she passed. She was an active member of the Savage United Methodist Church - attending worship services and Sunday school with friends. In her free time, you could find Helen frequenting craft meetings at church, the Senior Center, Sit & Stitch meetings, the Laurel Senior Friendship Club, and, more recently, the Rosie the Riveter group and Laurel Historical Society meetings. She was also actively involved with local groups such as The Savage Community Association, the Carroll Baldwin Hall, and the Savage Cemetery. Needless to say, Helen loved her hometown.



Among her many awards and certificates are a "2017 Lifetime Achievement Award" from President Barack Obama, a "Governor's Citation" from Governor William Donald Schafer, and a "2012 Preservationist of the Year" award from Preservation Howard County President, Fred Dorsey.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Rushing; a brother, Harold; and a sister, Marian. Surviving her are her three sons and daughters-in-law: Terry and Karen of Laurel, MD; Larry and Gabby of Colorado; and Jerry and Luanne of Savage, MD; as well as five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Donald Suter; a sister, Dorothy Jean Sowell; and a half-sister, Cindy Stutz. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be planned and announced for Phase 3 of the Howard County COVID-19 reopening strategy. Interment will take place at the Savage Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Savage United Methodist Church or the Maryland State Police Alumni Association in Helen's honor.



