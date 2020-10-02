Helen S. Kunkel of Abingdon, MD, passed quietly away on Sept. 28, 2020 at the age of eighty-eight. Born and raised in Fallston by her loving parents, Walter R. and Dorothy H. Starr, she was the second youngest of five children: Elaine, Robert, Ruth, Helen and Marshal, best known as Sonny. In 1950 Helen married the Love of her life, William James Kunkel. They were married for over 70 years. William "Bill" later became the much-celebrated Sheriff of Harford County from 1963 thru 1981. Helen loved to garden, read, play Pinochle and Bridge and she especially loved to golf at Winters Run Golf Club.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, her daughter, Marie and her son, Jim and spouse Robin, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren who all lovingly called her Nanny.
She was recently preceded in death by her two sisters, Ruth S. Magness and Elaine S. Sims, daughter-in-law, Molly Osborne Kunkel and her brother, Robert having passed some time ago.
Sadly, due to present state of global health, there will be no gathering of family and friends. Our prayers go with her blessed soul. Her family looks forward to a future celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: American Lung Association
of MD 211 E. Lombard St., Suite 260, Baltimore, MD 21202.