Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Helen S. Puszaitis


1921 - 2019
Helen S. Puszaitis Notice
Helen S. Puszaitis, born May 29, 1921 in Ferndale, MD. Graduated from Glen Burnie High School. Worked for Montgomery Ward, Monroe St. then W.R. Grace, retiring in 1986. She enjoyed traveling to Tolchester, Atlantic City's Steel Pier, Blob's Park, New York City shows, Alaska, Hawaii, Paris, Italy, Switzerland, Monte Carlo, Aruba, Las Vegas and took 12 cruises. She was a member of Ferndale Roadrunners, Glen Burnie Moose 1176, American Legion 195, Linthicum AARP and Millersville Over 50. She enjoyed their dances, parties and trips. Helen is survived by a cousin and her family.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday from 3-6 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30th at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park For information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
