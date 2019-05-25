|
Schmidt. On May 23, 2019, Helen Johanna Schmidt (nee Wurst); beloved wife of Michael F. Schmidt; devoted mother of Linda A. Hunerlach and her husband Kirk.Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea), on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Crest Staff Appreciation Fund, Oak Crest Philanthrophy Office, 8800 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 28, 2019