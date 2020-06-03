Penny Schwab, a retired artist and mother of eight children, died on May 28, 2020 at Brightview retirement community in Towson of natural causes. The former resident of Roland Park, Ruxton and Towson was 96. Penny was born in Baltimore in 1924 and grew up on Wickford Road in Roland Park. She was the daughter of Chief Judge W. Conwell Smith of the Supreme Bench of Baltimore and Catherine Spalding Donovan. Penny attended Roland Park Public School, Roland Park Country School and Notre Dame Preparatory School. She was graduated in 1947 from the Maryland Institute College of Art and became a painter who was especially talented in watercolors. She married George Van Fossen Schwab FAIA an Architect in 1947. Penny served as a volunteer remedial reading tutor at Brown Memorial Church in Bolton Hill and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for four decades. She was treasurer of the Catholic Evidence League 1993-2004 and was a volunteer at the Cathedral of Mary our Queen for many years. Penny loved sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with her family in their sloop "Under Thirty". She was proceeded in death by her brother William Conwell Smith, Jr. of Baltimore and her sister Patricia Conwell Haines of Wilmington, NC. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, George Van Fossen Schwab, three daughters, Diana Van Fossen Sherman of New York, Kathleen Conwell Novak of Hampton, and Beverly Anne Ottenritter of Sparks; five sons, George Van Fossen Schwab Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Noel Patrick Schwab of Santa Monica, CA, Peter Janney Schwab of Parkton, MD, Christopher Scott Schwab of Sydney, AU, and David Michael Schwab of Sparks, MD; 14 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. A private memorial celebration will be held by the family at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Tutoring Program at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church,1316 Park Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21217.



