Helen Silverberg (nee Kravetz) of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020. Helen is survived by her children E. David (Linda) Silverberg, Ann (Chuck) Cohen, Alan (Nancy) Silverberg, and Abby (Stephen) Lazinsky. Her grandchildren Jay Amernick, Dan Amernick, Rebecca (Michael) Snyder, Alison (Seth) Hoenig, Jessica (Josh) Alperstein and Pamela Silverberg, and her great grandchildren Shelby Snyder, Zachary Snyder, Jacob Hoenig, Lexi Hoenig, Gabriel Alperstein and Spencer Alperstein. Helen was predeceased by her husband Morris M. Silverberg, sisters Beatrice Goldberg, Miriam Macks and her parents Abraham and Rebecca (Gochrach) Kravetz.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Charlene Cohen Memorial Lecture Fund at GBMC, C/O GBMC, 6701 N. Charles Street, Towson, Maryland 21204, Attn: John Geppi.



