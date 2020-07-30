1/
Helen Swift
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 19, 2020, Helen V. Swift, born on December 24, 1920 in Newark N.J., to the late Maria and Walter Pawowitz. She spent her childhood there. She met her future husband, "Wally," while she was playing basketball for Westinghouse during WWII, where he was a spectator in the stands. They were married in 1944 and moved to Colonia, NJ, in the late 1940's. They raised her three children there. She later moved and lived in Maryland from 1964 to the present.

Helen was the preceded in death by her late husband Walter "Wally" Swift in 2002 and her daughter Patricia Kramer in 2018. She was the devoted mother of John "Jack" Swift and wife Linda, Jeanne Marie Swift-Wheeler; and cherished grandmother of Scott Kramer and Michael Kramer.

There will be private services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
I wish I had the right words for the loss of your loved one. But know this, that God cares for all who pour out their hearts to him in prayer. And he promises that all who do so will have their thoughts and feelings soothed by "the peace of God that surpasses all understanding." Philippians 4:6,7
Brooks Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved