Helen Virginia Anderson-Day, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep, and went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2019. She was the fourth daughter and the middle child of seven children, of the late Deedie Daniel Anderson and Claire "Carrie" Lu Tish Spencer-Anderson. She was born on May 25, 1931, in Churchville, Maryland. They moved to Dogwood Spring Dairy farm on Webster Lapidum Road when she was 12, where her parents and brothers worked the farm for approximately the next 61 years. Helen attended Webster Congregational Church with her family, and graduated from Havre de Grace High School in 1949.Thereafter, she worked in the Payroll Department at Aberdeen Proving Grounds and the Personnel Department at Bata Shoe Company in Belcamp, Maryland, where she met her future husband, John Thomas Day, Jr., of Dublin, Maryland. They dated for four years during which time John was in the USAF. After his four year enlistment & Honorable Discharge, Helen & John married on November 17, 1954, at The Dublin United Methodist Church. John's various jobs with the federal government and its contractors, as well as other private companies, took them to many different states to live during their first eight years of marriage. Helen worked several secretarial jobs at the different government bases before starting their family in 1957. Helen and John's young family moved back to Harford County in 1962, residing in the Bel Air area where they were members of Mt. Zion Methodist Church for many years. They also attended Christ Our King Presbyterian Church, and eventually returned to The Dublin United Methodist Church.Helen enjoyed being a stay at home mother to their two children. She volunteered at Vacation Bible School at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, served as homeroom mother and chaperoned many school field trips throughout her children's elementary grades. She also helped other Girl Scout mothers run her daughter's troop when the Scout Leader became ill. Helen took great pride in her home and family and enjoyed spending time with their immediate and extended families. After she raised her children, Helen returned to work. She was employed in the Bakery Departments at Michael's, Andrew's & Santoni's Grocery Stores in Harford County. After retirement, Helen & John loved to travel & enjoyed many Hunt Valley Coach Tours around the country. She loved country music, and travelling to Nashville & Branson to see concerts, as well as Kentucky to visit her brother. She enjoyed Broadway & stage plays, and was a devout Orioles and Ravens fan.Helen is predeceased by her devoted husband, John, of 58 years, her parents & six siblings, namely, June Anderson-Hagert, Juanita Anderson-Rigney, Ruby Anderson-Patterson-Spearman, Lester Anderson, Lawrence Anderson and Jimmy Anderson. She is survived by her son, Richard Day and wife, Nancy, of Severna Park, Maryland; her daughter, Elaine Day-Kelso and husband, Charles, of Port Deposit, Maryland; four grandchildren, Brandy Kelso of Darlington, Maryland; Stephanie Kelso-Bolt and husband, Daniel, of Colora, Maryland; Alexandra Day of Boston, Massachusetts; Garrett Day of Severna Park, Maryland; one great-granddaughter, Hailey Bolt of Colora, Maryland, many nieces and nephews and great nieces & nephews. Family & friends will honor Helen's life at Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, 3 Newport Drive, Forest Hill, Maryland, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Dublin United Methodist Church, 1528 Whiteford Road (Rt 136), Street, Maryland 21154, beginning at 10:00 A.M., followed by an 11:00 A.M. Funeral Service. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens, Aldino Road. In lieu of flowers, Helen would like donations made to The Dublin United Methodist Church, at the above address. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary