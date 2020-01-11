Home

On January 10, 2020, Helen K. Walsh, beloved daughter of the late John and Christine Walsh, devoted sister of Donald W. Walsh and his wife Nancy and the late Maurice G. Walsh, loving aunt of Bobbie Walsh Vogt and her husband William, John Walsh and his wife Beth, Janice Walsh, Michael Walsh and his wife Evelyn, and Jennifer Walsh Gormley and her husband Mark. Also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10AM at St. John the Evangelist, Long Green, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, Md. 21082. Interment St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 11, 2020
