Helen Charlotte Zengel, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was 83.
Mrs. Zengel was born in Baltimore City, Maryland, to Charles Edward Owings, Sr., and Helen Lillian Baker Owings. She was the devoted mother of Donna Leigh Fisher and her husband John Fisher, III of Havre de Grace, MD, and Kimberly Ann Hill and husband Frank Hill of Chesapeake City, MD, loving grandmother of Danielle Nicole Miller and her husband Maxson, Megan Michelle Fisher, Lindsey Marie McCumber and Taylor Loretta Hill, and sister of Howard "Zeke" Owings, Nancy Monaghan, and the late Charles, Donald, Edward "Eddie"and Harry "Hap" Owings. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Mrs. Zengel worked at Goldwell, Showerings, and Anheiser-Busch as a forklift driver. She then worked as a bartender at the . She was a member of the ELKS Lodge in Havre de Grace, The American Legion Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary, and was Club Steward and long-time treasurer at Post 8126. Mrs. Zengel enjoyed playing BINGO, Yahtzee, and going to the casino. She was a fan of the movie "Gone with the Wind" and even bigger fan of Engelbert Humperdinck Mrs. Zengel loved the town of Havre de Grace, going to lunch with her family and friends. She was selfless, serving her community, her friends, but most of all, taking care of her family.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Rock Run Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Post 8126, 300 North Lodge Lane, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020