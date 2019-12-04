|
|
Helene Karin Lippe, 57, a resident of Marriottsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 27, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD. Helene was born July 21, 1962 in Irvington, NJ. Daughter to the late Sander and Emily (Garrett) Lippe, of Franklin, VA. She is survived by her loving son Alec Sergi Lippe and her sister Monica Ann Lippe, along with her nephews, Matthew and Christopher Weslosky, plus numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. In addition to family, she is survived by an abundance of friends that loved her dearly.
Helene graduated HS in Whippany, NJ, received her Associates Degree, was an Air Force Veteran, and became a respected meeting planner working on many government contracts. At her request, there will be no service or funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Pancreatic Research Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019