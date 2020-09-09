1/1
Helene Malinow
Helene Toby Malinow (nee Greenberg), 90, of Pikesville, Maryland, beloved wife of the late Charles L. Malinow, passed away on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. She was the devoted mother of, Dr. Andrew (Denise) Malinow, and Martin (Johanna) Malinow, and the late Dr. Kenneth (Elaine) Malinow; loving grandmother of, Joshua (Maura) Malinow, Daniel (Molly) Malinow, Matthew (Colleen) Malinow, Nicholas Malinow, Justin Malinow, Charlie Malinow, and Madeleine Malinow; great grandmother of, Kenna, and Leila Malinow; She is also survived by her brother, Abraham Greenberg; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Greenberg, Leon Greenberg, and Martha Malinow; and daughter of the late Sarah and Reuben Greenberg. The family is also grateful for her devoted caregivers, Theresa Butler and Larraine Brown.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to University of Maryland School of Medicine C/O Kenneth L Malinow Fund, 31 S. Greene St., 3rd Floor Baltimore, MD 21201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
