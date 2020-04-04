|
|
Helene Miller of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Jeffrey Miller (Carol Mason Miller) and Douglas Miller; grandchild, Ethan Miller. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Samuel Jacob Miller, sister, Irma Mintzer and parents, Max and Viola Roston.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020