Helene Schwartzman
1945 - 2020
Helene Schwartzman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born in Baltimore in 1945 to Morton and Mary Schwartzman. Helene participated in the Chimes activities since the early 1950s and continued throughout her life and she lived in the Chimes residence in Mt. Washington for the past 30 years.

She is survived by her sister, Karen Schwartzman; many cousins; and her Chimes family: her special friend, Joel Blum, her dear housemates, and devoted caregivers.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chimes, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
