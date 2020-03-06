|
|
Helmut Otto Guenschel, born in 1932, in Dresden, Germany, passed away on Sunday, March 1, after a series of illnesses.
After being trained as a master cabinet maker in Garmish-Partenkirchen, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1952. In his quest for the American Dream, he earned a Degree in Civil Engineering from The University of Maryland and honors from the Chi Epsilon Engineering Society. In 1964 he founded Helmut Guenschel Inc. in partnership with family and friends in which his efforts and unique ability to solve difficult problems led to two U.S. Patents. Today this company continues a tradition of fine custom craftsmanship in architectural woodwork and the manufacture of museum quality display cases.
He is survived by Magdalena, his loving wife of 60 years; his daughters Nessi Harvey and Andrea Guenschel; his grandchildren, Julia Levine, Craig Younkins, Sarah Harvey, Jacob Sakk, Natalia Sakk, Veronica Sakk, and Oliver Sakk; his cousin Senta Günschel Gruner and her family in Dresden. A visitation will be held at Hubbard Funeral Home Inc., 4107 Wilkens, Ave Baltimore, MD, 21229 on Saturday March 7 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm, with a service on Monday March 9th at 1pm at Hubbard Funeral Home Inc. Interment will follow at Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020