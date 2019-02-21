|
Elayne D. Hendrickson, 90, of New Holland, PA, formerly of Baltimore, died Monday, February 18, 2019.Born in Malone, NY, she was a daughter of the late Michael James and Mildred (Hinman) Donahue. Her husband, Lester D. Hendrickson, died May 11, 2016. Elayne worked for 30 years as an elementary teacher with the Baltimore County Central School District.Surviving are two children, Earl Roberts of Easley, SC, and Judy Yarrusso of Townsend, DE; four grandchildren; and a great granddaughter.A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15 at 1 pm at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, address above. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland (www.groffeckenroth.com).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2019