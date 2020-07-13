Henrietta Estelle Bennett, 74, of Randallstown MD, passed away peacefully in the afternoon of July 2, 2020 at Johns Hopkins University Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1946, the eldest daughter of the late Henry G. Bennett and Marie Lee Bradley.



Henrietta attended Baltimore City Public Schools and graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1964. She moved to Baltimore County in 1986 and worked at the Social Security Administration (SSA) for 34 years. She retired in 2002.



Celebrating her life and memory is her loving son, Alvin McCoy III (Cheryl); her grandchildren, Niles and Nia McCoy; one brother, Thomas Bennett (Eleanor); three sisters, Marie Scrivens, Darlene Bennett, and Marlene Bennett, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.



On Friday, July 17th at 11 am, a private memorial service will be held in the Chapel at the Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown MD. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 4-7 pm at the Vaughn C. Greene Chapel. A celebration of Henrietta's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Henrietta's name to the American Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store