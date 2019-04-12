Henry A. Ercole, Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 97. Henry was born on October 16, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Enrico Ercole and Lucy Scarlatta. He was one of seven children. Henry was the beloved husband of the late Marie G. Ercole, and a devoted father to Robert Ercole (Maureen), Donald Ercole (Martha), Glenn Ercole (Judith), and Lucy Sushko (Edward). Henry was also the cherished grandfather of Patrick (Lindsay), Alison, Katie (Joey), Leigh, Lindsay, Emily, Bridget, and Kelley, and great grandfather to Corbin, and a dear brother to Anna Shores.Henry attended Patterson High School, and was in the first graduating Class of 1939, as well as senior class president. After high school, at the age of 17, Henry went to work for Glen L. Martin, first in Baltimore County and then in Omaha, Nebraska. Henry spent 3 years there until he was drafted into the Army in 1943, and was deployed to France and Germany. Upon returning to the U.S., Henry took advantage of the GI Bill to go to The University of Maryland in College Park. He received his bachelor's degree in 1947, and while working on his master degree in Education, he worked as an assistant for the University's President, Curley Byrd. In late 1949, Henry got a job offer to teach at his alma mater, Patterson High School. He married Marie Raimondi a year later in 1950. Henry began his 35-year career as a teacher and mentor in the Baltimore Public School system. He taught at Forest Park High School, and later became the assistant principal at Eastern High School and Southern High School, and retired, in 1984, as the principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Once retired, Henry pursued his love of travel and adventure, visiting more than 30 countries, with many friends, family, and elder hostel groups.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. Mr. Ercole will lie in repose at Stella Maris Chapel on Monday from 10 to 10:30 AM, at which time a Funeral Mass will begin. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mercy Ridge Scholarship Fund; 2525 Pot Spring Road; Timonium, MD 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary