Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry A. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry A. Scott Notice
Henry Alexander Scott died August 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Embry Scott and Patricia Crawford Scott and two brothers, John and Giles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina Franco of 41 years and his son Dan Scott. Additionally, he is survived by his twin brother, Tom; many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He was a registered nurse for many years, mostly in the field of cardiology. He was an avid gardener, loved to hike; and was a fantastic duckpin bowler. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31st 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Health Care for the Homeless.

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.