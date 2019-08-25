|
Henry Alexander Scott died August 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Embry Scott and Patricia Crawford Scott and two brothers, John and Giles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina Franco of 41 years and his son Dan Scott. Additionally, he is survived by his twin brother, Tom; many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He was a registered nurse for many years, mostly in the field of cardiology. He was an avid gardener, loved to hike; and was a fantastic duckpin bowler. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31st 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Health Care for the Homeless.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019