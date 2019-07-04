|
Henry J. Baldwin, born November 10, 1935, died June 30, 2019. Son of the late Rodner and Theresa (Lammers) Baldwin. Survived by his wife Margaret, daughters Cindy (Josh) Fox, Nancy (Brian) Sasser, Angie (Jonathan) Wright; grandchildren William, Charles, and Patrick Fox; Sean, Marissa, and Tanya Sasser. Also survived by sisters Mary Spencer and Janet Baldwin. Predeceased by his parents, his brothers Jerome, Francis, Phillip, John, George, Paul, and his sisters Martha Carr, Dolores Baldwin, and Mildred Baldwin. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbot Ave, Laurel, MD 20707 on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11am. Interment to follow at adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Henry Baldwin may be directed to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019