Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church
Laurel, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Baldwin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Baldwin Notice
Henry J. Baldwin, born November 10, 1935, died June 30, 2019. Son of the late Rodner and Theresa (Lammers) Baldwin. Survived by his wife Margaret, daughters Cindy (Josh) Fox, Nancy (Brian) Sasser, Angie (Jonathan) Wright; grandchildren William, Charles, and Patrick Fox; Sean, Marissa, and Tanya Sasser. Also survived by sisters Mary Spencer and Janet Baldwin. Predeceased by his parents, his brothers Jerome, Francis, Phillip, John, George, Paul, and his sisters Martha Carr, Dolores Baldwin, and Mildred Baldwin. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbot Ave, Laurel, MD 20707 on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11am. Interment to follow at adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Henry Baldwin may be directed to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now