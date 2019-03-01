Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Henry Benjamin Price Sr.

On February 27, 2019 Henry Benjamin Price, Sr. beloved husband of Frances E. Price (Petty); loving father of Sherry A. Raitt, Henry Benjamin Price, Jr., Theresa A. Durkin, and Melinda Mary Price. Father in law of Michael R. Raitt, Shawn P. Durkin and Lisa M. Price. Dear grandfather of Alexandria Victoria, Dillon Michael, Zackery Conner and Declan Andrew Durkin.Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 4-6 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 10 AM, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 9, 2019
