Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
2612 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Henry "Ed" Buxbaum Notice
Henry "Ed" Buxbaum, age 96, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. He is the loving husband of the late Agnes I. Buxbaum. The devoted father of Mary Agnes Buxbaum, Marie Bernadette Stewart and her husband James, and the late Barbara Lee Buxbaum. He is the cherished son of the late Joseph and Ruth Buxbaum. He is the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus, on Sunday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 2612 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore on Monday at 10 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
