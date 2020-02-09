Home

On February 8, 2020, Henry Culman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 94. He is survived by his children, Alice (Wayne) Snyder and Barry (Leslie) Culman, his brother, Ernie (Anya) Culman, grandchildren, Mandy Snyder, Jeffrey (Alana) Snyder, Taylor Culman, and Brady Culman, and a great-grandchild, Kenzie Snyder. He is predeceased by his wife Liese Culman (nee Horvath).

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Junior Achievement of Central Maryland 10711 Red Run Blvd, Suite 110 Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 7118 Willow Brook Way, Columbia, MD 21046 on Monday and Wednesday, and on Tuesday at Waterford at Fair Oaks, 12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22033.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
